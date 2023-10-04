St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Residents recognised for dedication to Lydham Hall

October 4 2023 - 4:00pm
Geoff Rankin (centre) s thanked for his dedicated service to Lydham Hall by Councillors Liz Barlow and Andrew Tsounis.
Bayside residents Geoff and Joan Rankin have been officially recognised for their dedication to historic Lydham Hall, Rockdale and the local community.

