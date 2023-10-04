Residents recognised for dedication to Lydham Hall

Bayside residents Geoff and Joan Rankin have been officially recognised for their dedication to historic Lydham Hall, Rockdale and the local community.
Mayor Bill Saravinovksi recognised them for their dedication and commitment to Bayside at the September 27 council meeting.
"Joan was part of the original Lydham Hall Committee and Geoff became a member when one of the St George Historical Society members retired," Councillor Saravinovski said.
"The Rankins worked tirelessly to promote Council's historic house, Lydham Hall. Joan and Geoff were instrumental in ensuring the state-heritage listed Lydham Hall was able to be open to the public every Sunday afternoon.
"They opened Lydham Hall every Sunday and provided visitors with a guided tour narrating the history of the house.
"Council is lucky to have such dedicated residents that gave so much of their knowledge and valuable time to the community," Cr Saravinovski said.
Historic Lydham Hall at Rockdale, which has been closed since early 2020, will re-open its doors to visitors again at the end of October.
The St George Historical Society, who have been opening Lydham Hall to the public since 1971, have recently entered into a five-year Licence Agreement with Bayside Council, who own the site.
Lydham Hall is one of the oldest homes in the St George area and the only building in the Bayside Local Government Area dedicated as a museum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.