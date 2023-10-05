It's probably just as well Charlie Jonach's parents don't have timber floorboards at home.
The primary school pupil has won the Australian title for National Irish Dance championships in his age group.
Charlie, 9, of Oatley, took out the prize recently on stage, where he competed against other dancers.
This was his first time competing in nationals - and as luck of the Irish would have it, he snagged first place for sub minor boys 8 years category.
The national contest was held by the Australian Irish Dancing Association - The premier Irish dancing association in Australia.
The year 3 pupil from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Oatley has competed in smaller Sydney-based competitions but this was his biggest win yet. He was also a NSW champion for his age group.
Charlie has been dancing for about 18 months, training at Fiona-Gaye Moore Academy of Irish Dance at Padstow.
At the nationals, he performed two dances of about 90 seconds each - in soft and hard shoes. His younger sister also does Irish dancing, and they practice at home on the tiled floors.
Charlie's dance teacher Fiona Moore, said he was a standout student. She said although most of her students were of Irish background, there were those including Charlie, who simply wanted to learn something different.
"Our school has lots of little ones full of Irish descent - whether they're from Ireland and it's part of their history or culture, or nanny wants them to do it," she said.
"Charlie started halfway through last year and from the moment he walked in, we were like, 'hello'. He was a presence and has a good understanding of the music, footwork and placement. It's very difficult and requires lots of practice but he just got it and he has a good work ethic. He's a bit of a perfectionist."
Irish dancing she said, was making a comeback in the community. "About 20 years ago Irish dancing had a popular following, then like most fads, it settled. We are now in the re-building stage after COVID-19," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.