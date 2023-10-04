Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Labor's cuts to the frontline

Families across NSW will be paying the price of NSW Labor's budget cuts as a result of Labor's broken promises and inability to manage the State's finances.
Let's take health first. AMA (NSW) President Dr Michael Bonning said:
"At a time when the health sector and medical services need an urgent investment of cash, this budget provides almost nothing. Traditionally, governments increase health investment, this government has effectively slashed it, when health inflation is taken into consideration.
"This year's budget ... is a 0.87% increase on the ... 2022-23 budget.
"This paltry increase is negligible and will be overtaken by health inflation, which is expected to increase by at least 5% per year.
It is the people of NSW who will suffer. This means less access to emergency departments, less urgent surgery and non-urgent surgery, and it will also place NSW's innovative programs such as the collaborative care projects at risk."
In education, the budget for recurrent spending is up only 0.9% in nominal terms on last year's spending. Inflation however is projected at 4.5%. That means a 3.6% real (ie after inflation) cut to overall education spending.
For the NSW Police Force, the budget for recurrent spending is up only 2.7% in nominal terms. With inflation projected at 4.5%, that means a 1.8% real cut to overall police spending.
The budgets for recurrent spending on TAFE and Fire and Rescue are down by 0.8% and 0.9% respectively in nominal terms. They're therefore being cut by over 5.5% in real terms.
These cuts across our frontline services will leave a lasting negative impact on households that need this support, particularly in the midst of the Labor cost of living crisis.
The government says it's undertaken a "Comprehensive Expenditure Review" identifying $13 billion in "budget improvement and reprioritisation measures" - but the government has failed to provide a full itemisation of what those "budget improvement and reprioritisation measures" are.
There's an ominous line in the budget papers that the $13 billion in "budget improvement and reprioritisation measures" includes what's euphemistically called "a range of agency operational, procurement, and corporate efficiencies".
That's code for cutting frontline services. We don't know exactly what they'll be, because the government refuses to tell us. But based on the figures above, we know cuts in real terms to essential services are coming.
