To mark International Plasma Awareness Week, The Shire Donor Centre is calling on people to give the gift of life.
Patient need for the lifesaving 'golden' part of blood - plasma - is at record high levels. More than 6200 plasma medications and transfusions are sent to hospitals across Australia every day.
To help meet the ever-increasing need, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is calling for 1500 a day to donate plasma during October.
The call for plasma donors comes as Lifeblood announces Olympic swimmer Michael Klim as an ambassador. The swimming champion lives with a rare neurological disorder, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), which can cause chronic pain, loss of sensation and weakness of the limbs, and difficulty moving.
It can take up to 32 donations to make a single IVIg treatment that is needed every six weeks. The increase in demand for IVIg has been growing at about eight per cent each year in the past five years and is one of the biggest drivers of plasma demand in Australia.
Plasma contains antibodies that help fight infections and diseases. Plasma has overtaken blood donations as the type of donation most needed by patients and hospitals in Australia.
Plasma-derived medicines are used to treat more than 50 serious medical conditions. It is used in hospitals across Australia every day to treat trauma and bleeding, but it's also used to make life-saving medicine for patients with auto-immune diseases, cancer, haemophilia, kidney conditions and burns.
In addition to the large number of medical conditions, plasma is also used to treat every Australian who has had a post-exposure tetanus injection or chicken pox injection. Every pregnant woman who receives an Anti-D injection is also a plasma recipient.
More than 13,000 Australians with an immune deficiency need plasma medicines and transfusions every month. Every year it takes on average 130 plasma donations to treat one person with an immune deficiency.
Donating plasma is a lot like donating blood. The process is called 'apheresis', whereby a special machine draws blood from the arm and separates the blood out to collect the plasma, which is yellow in colour, while the remainder of the blood is returned to the body.
Donating plasma means a person can give twice as much plasma as they would in a normal blood donation. Donations can also be more frequent - as often as every two weeks.
Details 13 14 95 or lifeblood.com.au
