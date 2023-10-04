A Timezone amusement centre will replace the former IGA supermarket at the southern end of the Cronulla shopping strip, near the train station.
Almost $1 million will be spent on fitting out the venue.
The supermarket, which had operated for more than 10 years, closed in March 2022 after a proposed rent increase was rejected. The space has been empty since.
A development application (DA) for the Timezone centre has been lodged with Sutherland Shire Council.'
"No alterations or additions are proposed to the external appearance of the existing building," the DA said.
"The internal layout for the amusement centre will include a counter area, winners vault, staff store, party room, toilets, and back of house facilities including storage area.
"The majority of the internal floor areas will include the gaming floor with the gaming/arcade machines.
"The amusement centre would operate between the hours of 10am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and 9am to 12am on Friday and Saturday.
"A maximum of two staff will be on site at any given time with a maximum of 90 patrons during peak periods."
