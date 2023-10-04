St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
New $1 million Timezone amusement centre coming to Cronulla

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 4 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:30pm
Timezone will move into the space previously occupied by IGA at the southern end of Cronulla Street. Picture by Chris Lane
A Timezone amusement centre will replace the former IGA supermarket at the southern end of the Cronulla shopping strip, near the train station.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.

Local News

