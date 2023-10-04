A new childcare centre for 47 children is proposed for a prominent site in Grays Point.
A development application (DA) seeks approval to demolish the existing home and swimming pool on the triangular block at 19 North West Arm Road, at the intersection of Serpentine Road, and replace it with a two-storey childcare centre.
The centre is branded The Kinder Garden in DA images.
The construction cost is estimated to be $2.1 million.
The DA said the centre would accommodate 47 children and eight staff members.
Twelve children would be in the 0-2 range, 15 children between 2-3 years old and 20 children between 3-5 years.
Thirteen car parking spaces, accessed from from Serpentine Road, would be provided.
Seven of the spaces would be for the use of parents, and six spaces would be for staff.
The DA said the proposed operating hours were 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday.
