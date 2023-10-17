St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sydney Water looks at other options after community outrage over plans to remove huge, old fig tree at Sans Souci

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 18 2023 - 9:06am, first published 8:30am
Mayor Bill Saravinovski, Cr Paul Sedrak and residents Keith Neems and Ria Keith in front of the fig tree in Alfred Street. Picture by Chris Lane
Mayor Bill Saravinovski, Cr Paul Sedrak and residents Keith Neems and Ria Keith in front of the fig tree in Alfred Street. Picture by Chris Lane

A magnificent, giant fig tree next to Ramsgate Beach Plaza, which was set to be removed because its roots have damaged wastewater pipes, has been given a reprieve.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

