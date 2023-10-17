A magnificent, giant fig tree next to Ramsgate Beach Plaza, which was set to be removed because its roots have damaged wastewater pipes, has been given a reprieve.
Sydney Water is looking at other options after local residents expressed outrage and Bayside mayor Bill Saravinovski intervened.
Cr Saravinovski and other council officials met with Sydney Water on Tuesday to appeal for the tree in Alfred Street, Sans Souci to be saved.
A Sydney Water spokeswoman said after the meeting initial investigations found the damage to wastewater pipes was caused by the fig's roots.
"To ensure an informed decision is reached, the project is undergoing further technical review," she said.
"We are considering a number of options which will allow us to carry out the required repairs and prevent additional chokes in the local wastewater network.
"Sydney Water will continue to consult with the council on these options moving forward and what is best for our assets, residents, customers and the environment."
Cr Saravinovski said Bayside Council had the lowest tree canopy in Sydney and could not afford to lose one of its most beautiful mature trees.
"It would take decades for a replacement tree to grow to the size of this one, which is a significant landmark in the Ramsgate area," he said.
"Council is having ongoing discussions with Sydney Water and is calling on them to find a solution that will see this magnificent fig tree continue to thrive.
"Its removal would be devastating to our community and the environment."
Resident Keith Neems and Ria Keith, who live opposite, are among residents who have been fighting to save the tree.
"We received a letter from Sydney Water saying they were going to cut it down, and I said, 'That's not going to happen'," Mr Neems said.
"I started ringing around to see what sort of support we could get and Bayside Council put me through to the mayor, who was tremendous.
"The mayor told me that if anyone came to cut down the tree to call him, even if it it was the middle of the night, and he would contact the police."
An online petition to save the tree has close to 600 signatures.
The petition states that apart from the "plumbing issues", it was "an otherwise perfectly healthy tree that has served the community for generations in numerous ways".
"Last week Sydney Water informed residents that, after checking a plumbing situation, they decided to simply cut down the tree, scheduled on 23 October 2023.
"They only gave four weeks notice, via a paper mailbox drop, no other signage anywhere, and without allowing any further involvement by the community.
The incredible short-sightedness of this proposition is mind boggling.
"This significant tree is an entire ecosystem of its own, like a little forest on stilts. Not only does it form a vast habitat to a diverse range of birds and critters, it also actively cools down this entire corner of the suburb.
"Australia is heading for a catastrophic heatwave riddled summer, and removing this magnificent tree will only exacerbate the effects of extreme hot weather events."
