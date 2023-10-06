A Sutherland Shire heart charity is uniting for a common cause, pounding the pavement at Cronulla to raise money for medical research that hits close to the heart.
On October 28, participants will hosts the five kilometre SCADaddle for Research event in support of life-saving medical research into Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD) heart attacks - an uncommon form of heart attack that commonly strikes healthy, fit women usually in between their 30s-50s.
During SCAD, a sudden tear occurs within the layers of one or more arteries to the heart. This tear blocks blood flow, which can lead to cardiac arrest and sometimes death.
Heart disease is a leading cause of death in Australian women, killing almost three times more women than breast cancer each year.
"Until recently, SCAD was considered a rare disease, with little known about its causes or why it mainly affects women. But we are finally starting to understand its triggers and have recently discovered 16 key genes associated with SCAD," Professor Jason Kovacic of the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, which is leading Australia's first and largest research program into SCAD, said.
"Heart disease is the biggest killer of Australian women and it's vital we continue researching this disease so we can develop preventative treatments and provide genetic diagnoses for families affected by SCAD."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.