Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured following a jet ski crash at Brighton-Le-Sands in September.
Emergency services were called to the beach on September 17 at about 4pm, following reports two jet skis had collided.
Officers attached to Marine Area Command arrived and found that one of the vessels launched over the other and hit a female passenger, before the other rider fled the scene.
A 43-year-old woman was treated at the scene for significant facial injuries before being taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition. Her injuries require ongoing treatment.
Police have commenced an investigation into the incident.
As inquiries continue, police are hoping to speak to a male rider of a dark coloured jet ski that was in the area at the time of crash who may be able to assist with the investigation.
Police have been told the rider was driving erratically prior to the collision. It is also unknown if the rider received any injuries in the crash.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, or who may have mobile phone vision to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
