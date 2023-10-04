St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
NSW Police appeal for information following jet ski crash at Brighton-Le-Sands

Updated October 5 2023 - 10:44am, first published 8:30am
Police are appealing for information into a jet ski crash at Brighton-Le-Sands where a woman was injured in September. Jet skiing is a popular activity at the beach. File picture
Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured following a jet ski crash at Brighton-Le-Sands in September.

