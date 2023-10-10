Here dreams set sail at this breathtaking waterfront estate.
An exceptional showpiece of pure opulence, this incredible 1,747sqm waterfront estate comes complete with its own private sandy beach, excellent boating facilities, and an impressive fully self-contained two bedroom beach house.
Indulge in the mesmerising views across Little Turriell Bay, enjoy a game of tennis on the full-size tennis court, entertain family and friends in a resort-style setting or just sit back and embrace the serenity of its blissful surroundings.
Set against a stunning turquoise backdrop, this impeccably renovated double-brick residence is simply breathtaking.
Murray Cole, waterfront sales specialist said one of the best features is the amount of different living spaces the home enjoys.
"You can entertain down by the water in the beach house or next to tennis court or the several different options in the home itself," he said.
"You can have a different option for whatever suits your mood."
Mr Cole said the home would suit large families or multiple families wanting to live together and that enjoy an active waterfront lifestyle.
"Living on the Port Hacking is an amazing relaxed family environment, surrounded by bush and some amazing homes," he said.
The lifestyle this property offers is beyond compare.
