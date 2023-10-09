St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Gold in their ssights

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 9 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elouera SLSC's Mikaela Mead, Kai Robertson, Mitchell Green, Charlie Morris, Isaac Byrne and Angus Jarolimek before training. Picture John Veage
Elouera SLSC's Mikaela Mead, Kai Robertson, Mitchell Green, Charlie Morris, Isaac Byrne and Angus Jarolimek before training. Picture John Veage

Elouera SLSC athletes are in full training as they prepare to take on the prestigious Shaw and Partners Financial Services Coolangatta Gold on October 14-15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.