Elouera SLSC athletes are in full training as they prepare to take on the prestigious Shaw and Partners Financial Services Coolangatta Gold on October 14-15.
It's one of the most challenging endurance races in surf sports and what began as the theme for a movie 30 years ago, now commands a place on Australia's annual sports calendar.
In 2022 the Women's Long Course was won by Hurstville Groves Carla Papac - now living and training in Noosa.
The event will have an added boost this year with an extra $76,000 up for grabs with a focus on the women's, men's and mixed relay short course events and with a total prize pool of $189,500 the stakes are higher than ever.
The iconic annual event continues to grow with the downwind ski paddle returning after being contested for the first time in 2022.
Elouera is proud to have a number of outstanding athletes participating.
Mikaela Mead, Angus Jarolimek and Mitchell Green are poised to conquer the challenging U17 short course, consisting of a 10.5km ski, 2km swim, 3km board, and a 5.5km run as will Charlie Morris and Isaac Byrne in the open division.
Eighteen-year-old Kai Robertson is set to tackle the ultimate physical challenge on the famous long course, featuring a gruelling 23km ski, 3.5km swim, 6.1km board, and a 9.2km run which shows the dedication and athleticism within the Elouera Surf Club.
The year 12 student from Aquinas College at Menai has already represented Australia in Open Ocean swimming and said he is trying to win the U19s.
"I've been training for five months, paddling for an hour and a half, running 15 km, swimming five times a week and board paddling twice a week," he said
"I'm trying to get as close to four hours as possible."
Robertson said his parents were members at Elouera and took him to join when he was a kid in the Nippers U6s.
"I've now done it my whole life. I just fell in love with it," he said.
Elouera SLSC will also be represented by over 30 Masters Athletes who have formed teams, their collective experience and expertise a force to be reckoned with.
Dean Morris, Director of Surf Sports at Elouera Surf Club said they are incredibly proud of their athletes who have dedicated themselves to rigorous training.
"Their participation shows not only their individual talent, but also the strength and unity of our club as a whole. We are looking forward to watching their performances and cheering them on every step of the way."
Elouera's representation reinforces the club's commitment to fostering excellence in surf lifesaving.
