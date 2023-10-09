There is a new era in golf with Golf NSW and the Jack Newton Junior Golf sharing a range of tournament and administration resources.
The organisations currently share accounting systems plus a network of Regional Managers at club level but from October 1, the expanded arrangement will include sponsorship and marketing, government relations, media, tournament administration, and IT.
The expansion also means thoroughly re-evaluating policies for both entities, including administrative and governance policies, tournament conditions, performance pathways, child protection, staffing, and occupational health and safety.
Golf NSW Chairman Michael Medway said that sharing resources between them will deliver superior services to the entire golfing community across NSW.
"The expansion of the relationship equips both Golf NSW and JNJG to service our membership base better and provide a sustainable platform to grow the game of golf across NSW and the ACT."
