St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Migrant Information Day to offer insight in countdown to Referendum

October 6 2023 - 7:00am
The Marana Auditorium in Hurstville will come alive with Zumba and Tai Chi on October 11 for Migrant Information Day for which this year's theme is 'Culture Through Movement - Every Move Counts'.
Coming three days before the Voice Referendum, Migrant Information Day (MID) 2023 on Wednesday October 11 will offer information and resources to help people from CALD communities make an informed vote.

