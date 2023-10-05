Migrant Information Day to offer insight in countdown to Referendum

Coming three days before the Voice Referendum, Migrant Information Day (MID) 2023 on Wednesday October 11 will offer information and resources to help people from CALD communities make an informed vote.
Advance Diversity Services (ADS) Community Development Officer Shyama Sri said there is a lot of confusion and misunderstanding surrounding the Referendum.
"In culturally diverse communities, this confusion can further be compounded by issues of language and accessibility to factual sources of information," she said.
"As organisations in the settlement sector, we have a responsibility to ensure the provision of factually accurate information and resources so that all communities can meaningfully engage in this national conversation and make an informed decision.
"At Migrant Information Day there'll also be information from stallholders about health, government, education, employment, youth, community and CALD-specific services, everything that can affect a person's settlement journey, which in 2023 includes the Voice,' Ms Sri said.
"Mental health Information and Resources to support safe and respectful conversations will also be provided."
Ms Sri said ADS was proud to be partnering with Georges River Council and Bayside Council to offer new arrivals settling into the community a free and fun day of cultural performances, delicious food and access to organisations that can support them as they make their home in the region.
"The Marana Auditorium in Hurstville will come alive with Zumba and Tai Ch and our hope is everyone at MID will join in," Ms Siri said.
"This year's theme is "Culture Through Movement - Every Move Counts" and our aim is to promote holistic, healthy lifestyles because we know the healthier people are the more happily they'll settle into our community.
Migrant Information Day is an annual event initiated by the St George Multicultural Network, that has been a vital resource for new migrants and refugees for over two decades.
Last year's event drew over 500 local and state-wide attendees who benefited from insights shared by more than 40 stallholders.
In 2023 there will be cultural performances, multilingual information from government and non-government organisations, a complimentary barbecue, and bilingual staff ready to provide translation assistance in languages such as Nepali, Arabic, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Bengali, Thai and Ukrainian.
"We're excited to welcome new arrivals to this special event and we hope they make connections, have fun, and find a real sense of belonging in Australian society. We want everyone, no matter their background, to feel included and supported."
Date: Wednesday, October 11
Time: 10am - 2pm
Location: Marana Auditorium Hurstville
16 MacMahon Street, Hurstville.
