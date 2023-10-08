St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George men surprise

John Veage
John Veage
Updated October 9 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 10:00am
The St George Metro League Mens netball team are sitting equal first on the 2023 competition ladder after five games. Picture John Veage
The St George Men's Metro netball team sits in second spot on the competition ladder with an undefeated start to their 2023 season.

