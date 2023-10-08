The St George Men's Metro netball team sits in second spot on the competition ladder with an undefeated start to their 2023 season.
After five rounds Randwick is also undefeated and sit on equal points but just above the Saints team with percentages,
Both teams are two wins above third place in the nine round season.
The Saints showed their form early in the competition with a demolition of Camden 81-10 in the first round but came back to earth with a couple of closer games against Penrith and Liverpool (48-32 and 44-39). Last week's 12 point win over Eastwood sets up this week's local derby against the Sutherland Shire 2 men.
Netball may be the clear leader for women and young girls when it comes team sport, but contrary to the perceived narrative, netball has always been a game enjoyed by all.
Mixed netball is one of the most popular forms of the game, while competitive men's netball is not a recent concept.
The competition runs from early September to late November, and sees Division 1 consisting of 5 teams and 9 teams in Division 2.
Division 1 will be played across 10 minor rounds and a three week finals series while Division 2 will be played across 9 minor rounds, 1 week off and a 3 week finals series All games are played at Netball Central in Sydney Olympic Park.
The St George Association welcomes everybody who wants to be involved in netball. They run social and performance competitions, as well as providing for development pathways for coaches, umpires and athletes.
