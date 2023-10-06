The Jelba Reserve playground at Bangor has been officially reopened after being renewed by Sutherland Shire Council.
Residents living nearby have already been using the upgraded facility, which offers an array of equipment for children aged two to 10, including climbing structures, slides, and swings.
A soft fall surface has been provided, along with "thoughtfully designed" seating, landscaping, and pathways.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce and E Ward councillors Laura Cowell and Steve Nikolovski gathered with local families to mark the completion of the latest project in the council's ongoing playground renewal program.
Other recently renewed or relocated playgrounds are are at Akuna Avenue Reserve, Bangor; Colwyn Close Reserve, Menai; and Casuarina Road Oval Playground, Alfords Point.
Upcoming projects include Webber Street Reserve playground in Sylvania, scheduled to open in December.
Cr Pesce said the council recognised "the importance of investing in recreational infrastructure to support an active, vibrant and connected community".
"We know a huge part of what makes the Sutherland Shire such a great place to live is our beautiful outdoor spaces and the wide scope of recreational opportunities for families and people of all ages and abilities to play and stay active, wherever you live," he said in a statement.
