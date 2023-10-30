St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Another step on the ladder

John Veage
By John Veage
October 30 2023 - 3:00pm
Ellen Glennan has qualified for next years IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships in New Zealand. Picture John Veage
Woolooware Age group triathlete Ellen Glennan has just qualified for the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships in Taupo, New Zealand in December 2024.

