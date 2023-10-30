Woolooware Age group triathlete Ellen Glennan has just qualified for the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships in Taupo, New Zealand in December 2024.
The Shire is no stranger to Triathlon success with the Cronulla Triathlon Club (1981) being the oldest triathlon club in Australia.
Cronulla has a rich history of success including Hawaiian Ironman winners Greg Welch (1994), Michellie Jones (06), Chris McCormack (07,10) and Craig Alexander (08,09 and 11) along with age group level winners.
Ellen qualified late last month in Penrith at the Ironman 70.3 Western Sydney event which was a World Championship certified long course triathlon held at the base of the Blue Mountains .
Glennan is 53 Years old, and is also the NSW Duathlon and Aquathon Age Champion as well as the NSW Long Course State Champion and was the first home in her age group finishing in a time of 05:06:11-she finished 21st from the 161 female starters.
She is a member of the Cronulla Triathlon Club and said she only got into the sport after her kids had grown up.
" I just started to run, because its easy to just put your shoes on and start running-and it progressed from there.
" I started to set distance goals that got longer and longer before I got injured so then I decided to swim -before you knew it I was riding a bike as well"
Glennan said this was her fifth long distance race and her times had got better every event.
" In 2014 I decided to go in a women's only Triathlon just for fun, and the people were so nice and helpful.
"That was the start of it-and this is just another step on the ladder"
The 1.9km swim course took place at the International Regatta Centre in Penrith, followed by a 90km cycle leg with mountain views and then the final 21.1km run leg, which encircled the venue, providing spectators a viewing point of the entire race.
This will be the first time the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship has been held in New Zealand. The race itself will feature a swim in one of the world's largest freshwater lakes, a bike course through New Zealand's renowned rural landscape and a run course which takes in views of the lakefront that will be lined with spectator and local support.
Glennan said she is going to train hard and go for it.
" Its close to home and I've ticked all the boxes over the years to get there" she said
"I just want to stay fit and healthy and Im doing it to thank all the people who have supported me"
She also said a full Ironman Triathlon (146km) might be next on her list.
