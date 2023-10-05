Former Miranda MP Barry Collier campaigns for a Yes vote on the Voice

Former Miranda MP, Barry Collier, is out and about campaigning for the Voice with YES posters.
And the former Labor MP has come out in support of NSW Liberal leader, Cronulla MP Mark Speakman who is supporting the YES vote.
Mr Collier was the Labor Party MP for Mirdana from 1999 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2015.
"I'm voting YES on October 14 and I'm encouraging all shire residents to do the same," Mr Collier said.
"Along with other shire residents who complain to me, I am sick and tired of the deliberately divisive misinformation and misleading half-truths being peddled by the leading NO campaigners including Cook MP, Scott Morrison, Hughes MP Jenny Ware and Peter Dutton himself.
"The reasons put up by these MPs for voting NO simply don't hold water and, with a little informed scrutiny, simply fail to pass the pub test- and here's just four reasons why.
"For a start, the slogan 'vote NO if you don't know' is nothing more than a one-line cop-out designed to play on the fears and uncertainties manufactured by these MPs who know their constituents are time poor and unfamiliar with the legislative process.
"Given the ton of information out there on the 'net and elsewhere, they should, in all fairness, at least encourage their constituents to do a little homework and find out," Mr Collier said.
"Secondly, it is simply scurrilous for Messrs Morrison, Ware and Dutton to be out there trying to convince voters to say 'No' because the Voice "lacks detail."
"These MPs conveniently ignore the third part of the proposed Constitutional amendment which says that the Parliament itself will make the laws with respect to the Voice 'including its composition, functions, powers and processes.'
"What that means- and what they don't tell you- is that, as Federal MPs, Morrison, Ware and Dutton will each get a vote in Parliament on every detail of the Voice if the Referendum is successful.
"In short, every Federal MP will be able to make the "representations" about the detail of the Voice on behalf of their constituents to the Parliament itself. Making "representations" to Parliament is nothing new. Conscientious MPs make representations on behalf of their constituents and local businesses to Government Ministers every day of the week..
"Thirdly, our shire Federal MPs fail to mention our obligations under the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Endorsed by Australia in 2009, the Declaration outlaws discrimination against Indigenous peoples and promotes their full and effective participation in all matters that concern them. It will be to our international shame if we ignore the Voice of the oldest living culture on the planet," Mr Collier said.
"I also take the view that each of us should make an informed vote according to our conscience and, regardless of our politics, none of us should be subject to ridicule or abuse if we hold a different view to others.
"In this regard, I commend Cronulla MP, Mark Speakman SC, in having the courage to change his mind voting YES on legal grounds [Leader, 26 August]. And I am disappointed in those who have publicly admonished him for doing so.
"Fourthly, and along with other lawyers (including myself), Mr Speakman well knows that both the Commonwealth Solicitor-General and former High Court Chief Justice, Robert French, have persuasively argued that a YES outcome will not result in an avalanche of Constitutional challenges- putting paid to another of the many mischievous claims by the NO campaigners," Mr Collier said.
"Our decision on October 14 is one of the most important we will make in our nation's history. And so, before voting, I encourage all shire residents to inform themselves fully as to all three parts of the Referendum proposal, to question their MPs as to their political motives behind their NO campaigns and to take them to task over claims that are insupportable and misleading.
"At the end of the day, I want to see all Australians, united under the one Australian sun with a shared vision of a bright and prosperous future with equality of opportunity for all and for generations to come. And for me, that means voting YES!" Mr Collier said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.