St George Matters with Chris Minns: My plan to fix our education system

When I was elected in March, I promised the people of NSW that I would end the previous governments wasteful spending and direct it to where people need it most.
The 2023-24 NSW Budget lays out my plan to reinvest in our education system, lift education outcomes for our children and ensure our teachers receive the support they need.
This includes securing a historic pay rise for our states 95,000 teachers, which will see them go from being amongst the worst, to the best paid in the country to start fixing our chronic teacher shortage.
I have also committed $3.5 billion to upgrade and build more primary and high schools in metropolitan Sydney.
In addition to this, I am converting 16,000 teachers and support staff from temporary to permanent contracts.
For our electorate, this means 110 more permanent teaches in support staff in our local schools and upgrades to Kogarah Public School and Hurstville Public School, including the Forest Rd overpass.
As your local Member of Parliament, I know how important it is to give our children the best possible start in life and a world class education.
That is why I have committed $64 million in the budget to provide $500 in fee relief per child for parents of three-year-olds in long day care preschool programs.
The careful and responsible approach I am taking, means I can fulfill our commitments without privatising public assets or imposing an unfair wage cap on the workers who deliver our essential services.
As Premier, I have a clear focus to manage our finances responsibly so I can provide support when you need it most and improve the essential services that we all rely on.
