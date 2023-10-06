St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

St George Matters with Chris Minns: My plan to fix our education system

October 6 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns.
NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns.

When I was elected in March, I promised the people of NSW that I would end the previous governments wasteful spending and direct it to where people need it most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.