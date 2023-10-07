Weekly Wrap: RSL Club plans in the spotlight

A valiant attempt to save the life of an injured koala on Heathcote Road, Lucas Heights touched people's hearts. The rescuers stopped when they saw the koala and moved it from the road into their car. They took the koala to a 24-hour veterinary clinic at Miranda, from where it was transferred to Taronga Zoo, now called Taronga Conservation Society Australia. Sadly, the koala's injuries were so severe, it had to be put down.