Weekly Wrap: RSL Club plans in the spotlight

Future plans for Cronulla RSL Memorial Club grabbed the attention of Leader readers this week. The club will seek expressions of interest to develop its oceanfront site and Gerrale Street ground level car park. The club would be integrated into any new development, retaining its existing views over Bate Bay, with extra parking another priority. But decisions will ultimately be up to club members, who have been invited to an information session on October 11.
A valiant attempt to save the life of an injured koala on Heathcote Road, Lucas Heights touched people's hearts. The rescuers stopped when they saw the koala and moved it from the road into their car. They took the koala to a 24-hour veterinary clinic at Miranda, from where it was transferred to Taronga Zoo, now called Taronga Conservation Society Australia. Sadly, the koala's injuries were so severe, it had to be put down.
As the Sydney Opera House celebrates its 50th birthday, Eva Kolimar turned the spotlight on the Hoffmann family of Kirrawee and their links with the iconic building. The late Robert (Bob) Hoffmann, who died in 1996, was one of six area supervisors during construction of the Sydney Opera House across 11 years and was later retained as Head of Maintenance for more than 20 years.
And on the sporting front, Cronulla Boardriders Club junior champion Kash Brown was crowned the U16 winner at finals day of the 2023 Rip Curl Search. The event was held at Merewether Beach, Newcastle.
