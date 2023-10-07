Frightful 80s drive-in cinema returns for Halloween

The Frightful 80s are returning with Georges River Council to host its popular Halloween-themed pop-up drive-in cinema experience on Saturday 28 October 2023.
Pull up at Donnelly Park at Connells Point from 6pm to return to the era of Pac-Man and leg warmers for a screening of Tim Burton's horror comedy cult classic, Beetlejuice.
Attendance is free but places are limited, so drive-in early to snag your spot faster than Beetlejuice can say "I'm the ghost with the most, babe."
"This is an opportunity to travel back in time like Marty McFly at Georges River Council's annual '80s cinema night, which has fast become a beloved tradition in the making," said Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir.
"Dress up in your freakiest '80s attire and decorate your ride with something spooky on the night to win a $200 prize for 'Best Dressed Car."
Mayor Elmir described Frightful 80s as the pandemic lockdown-era brainchild of Council's events team, which was first devised as a creative way to help keep community members connected despite the social isolation caused by those early days of COVID-19.
"This hugely successful idea was born out of the need to keep people connected and has since developed into a highlight of Council's events calendar," Mayor Elmir said.
"The popularity of this event is a testament to Georges River Council's dedication to enriching the lives of residents through community-focused events and initiatives and its commitment to creating memorable experiences for our community.
"So, whether you're an '80s kid or just looking for something fun to do for the Halloween weekend, join us for a night of nostalgia, entertainment, and connection."
For more information, visit our What's On Frightful 80s event page.
