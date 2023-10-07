St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Frightful 80s drive-in cinema returns for Halloween

October 7 2023 - 11:00am
The Frightful 80s are returning with Georges River Council to host its popular Halloween-themed pop-up drive-in cinema experience on Saturday 28 October 2023.

