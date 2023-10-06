In 2003, Australian Idol ruled television screens and Guys Sebastian dominated the charts with Angels Brought Me Here.
Finding Nemo was huge at the box office, Makybe Diva won the Melbourne Cup and the Panthers still ruled supreme in the NRL.
Nicho Hynes was seven years of age and a young Paul Gallen was early in his career at the Cronulla Sharks.
It was also the year that Home & Gift Warehouse opened its doors at Taren Point.
Owned by longtime Sutherland Shire resident Terry Pallister it was less than a kilometre from where he began his career working on Oyster Leases at Taren Point in the days before Taren Point Bridge was built.
In the years that have followed the family run business has been providing home and professional chefs alike with quality, affordable brands in the kitchen.
Opened originally as a factory outlet hundreds of shopping bus tours have visited across the years.
Heading into its third decade in the shire and to celebrate, the business is hosting a two-day anniversary even on October 20-21.
There will be a sale days with product giveaways, gift with purchase promotions, lucky dips, product tastings, and from 11am-2pm. On the Saturday there will be demonstrations for air fryers, cast iron casseroles, hand held juicers and zesters and frozen mocktail tastings.
Home & Gift Warehouse
10/120 Taren Point Road
