You wouldn't think these young, fit women were the face of typical heart attack patients. It even caught them by surprise.
But all three of them had signs of heart damage - and were all lucky to have caught it early.
They are among a group of relatively young females who had a spontaneous coronary artery dissection, known as SCAD. It's a rare but serious condition where an inner layer of one of the blood vessels in the heart tears and forms a blockage.
Research suggests SCAD accounts for up to 24 per cent of cases of heart attack in women under the age of 50. It can be triggered by blood vessel changes, sex hormone changes, blood volume changes, and changes in women related to pregnancy or menopause. Anxiety, stress, and depression are more common in women after a SCAD heart attack than a traditional heart attack.
Symptoms may include a rapid heartbeat or fluttery feeling in the chest, chest pain, dizziness, nausea, arm, shoulder or jaw pain, shortness of breath, sweating, unusual or extreme tiredness.
Magdalena Tsonev of Bonnet Bay, 45, had a heart attack at 43. "I woke up with a sore left shoulder. I thought I didn't sleep well. I went to walk it off and all of a sudden I couldn't go back home because I had out of breath. i started to feel sore in my stomach. Pain was getting worse. It was unusual. I went to emergency but because I look fit, I'm slim, I exercise, they thought it was a panic attack. I was almost sent home but after some tests, I went to the heart clinic."
Brooke Furlong of Miranda, 35, had a heart attack in 2019. The young mother of two children had no family history of heart issues. "I started to experience severe chest pain which radiated down my left arm," she said. "Thankfully no surgery was required, with advice that the dissection would heal in time. My cardiologist put my SCAD down to emotional stress, with 12 months of medication and a friendly reminder to slow down. About five months later, I was starting to feel back to my old self again."
Caringbah's Sarah Ford had a heart attack at age 39, when her children were aged 2 and 5. She was playing indoor netball at Taren Point. "It was totally out of the blue," she said. "I'm a size 10-12, have no family history of heart disease, I have low blood pressure and low cholesterol. I had never heard of SCAD. I went to Sutherland Hospital where they stopped me from having a second heart attack. I couldn't drive for six weeks. It was pretty traumatic."
She said a major challenge in diagnosing the condition is getting health care practitioners to see beyond the young, seemingly healthy individual, as they are not stereotypical patients at risk of a heart attack.
"There are a whole lot of survivors in Sutherland Shire," she said. "You wouldn't think to seek urgent advice for something like shoulder pain if you're in your 30s or 40s, but if you're an overweight guy in your 80s, you would call an ambulance. It's important to take heart symptoms seriously, no matter your age, gender, health."
Mrs Ford is also the Founder and President of SCAD Research Australia, which on October 28, is raising money in the Cronulla SCADaddle for Research event.
"It all started kind of by accident," she said. "We found there was big study in the US at the Mayo Clinic and an organisation there called SCAD Research that does annual fundraisers. My husband suggested we do a walk and turn it into something positive. When we shared the event on Facebook, we were contacted by all these people saying when's the next walk and can they do it. We raised $10,000 and it became bigger - this is our eighth year and so far we have donated more than $200,000 for SCAD Research, and also support the Victor Chang Cardiac Cardiac Research Institute."
The institute is leading Australia's first research program into SCAD, and has assembled the largest SCAD cohort in Australia of more than 500 patients, to investigate the genetic underpinnings and pathophysiology of SCAD. The Institute helped identify the first ever gene to be linked to SCAD - PHACTR1, which is also linked to the related condition fibromuscular dysplasia. Studies have shown that increased levels of PHACTR1 are linked to SCAD. It is hoped that by better understanding the function of the gene, researchers may be able to uncover how to control the gene to treat and potentially prevent diseases such as SCAD.
The Institute has also been involved in research that has identified genetic links between SCAD and connective tissue disorders such as Ehlers Danlos syndrome. Through international research collaborations, the institute has identified at least 16 different genes involved in SCAD.
The institute has submitted a grant application as the Australian contingent of the first international randomised, controlled trial of SCAD management (the APT-SCAD trial) involving more than 2500 SCAD survivors from 190 centres in 10 countries. This trial will test if moderate - as compared to intensive - blood thinning treatment improves outcomes and reduces major adverse cardiovascular events, including bleeding and recurrences, in SCAD patients. If successful, the institute will be the coordinator of the Australian arm of this study, which will involve 200 SCAD patients.
