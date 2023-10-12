"It all started kind of by accident," she said. "We found there was big study in the US at the Mayo Clinic and an organisation there called SCAD Research that does annual fundraisers. My husband suggested we do a walk and turn it into something positive. When we shared the event on Facebook, we were contacted by all these people saying when's the next walk and can they do it. We raised $10,000 and it became bigger - this is our eighth year and so far we have donated more than $200,000 for SCAD Research, and also support the Victor Chang Cardiac Cardiac Research Institute."

