Vale Barry Ross

Updated October 9 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 11:30am
Kangaroo Point broadcaster Barry Ross was a regular contributor to the Family of League Foundation and has passed away aged 82.
Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'landys AM has paid tribute to Rugby League broadcasting and media identity, Barry Ross, who sadly passed away last week. He was 82.

