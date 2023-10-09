Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'landys AM has paid tribute to Rugby League broadcasting and media identity, Barry Ross, who sadly passed away last week. He was 82.
He was born and raised in Wollongong but moved to Kangaroo Point in January 1980, living in the Sutherland Shire for more than 40 years.
He was a regular contributor to the Family of League Foundation, writing stories on past players and helping with fundraising events- he also wrote several books.
Ross was Rex Mossop's trusted sideline eye during the 1970s and 1980s.
Through his time in broadcasting, Ross and Mossop commentated on many memorable matches together including the first ever State of Origin in 1980 as well as grand finals.
Mossop had an ability to mangle the language and became famous for his tautologies leaving Barry to deadpan his replies with a straight face.
"Barry was one of the great figures of Rugby League broadcasting through his partnership with Rex Mossop," Mr V'landys said.
"He contributed to the Men of League and now Family of League Foundations. In particular, he was a tower of strength to former players especially ones that became sick or needed help.
"I know Barry's family was thankful that he was able to watch the broadcast of the Grand Final. He was synonymous with some great Rugby League Grand Finals, and he was able to see one of the best of all time.
"The ARL Commission extends its deepest condolences to wife Susan, sons David and Nathan, and grandchildren Charlie and Ivy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.