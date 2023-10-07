Vanston Parade Baths to close for sandbag removal

Bayside Council is closing Vanston Parade Baths, Sandringham to remove and replace the top layer of sandbags.
Bayside Council has undertaken a study to assess wave behaviour and sand movement along Lady Robinsons Beach.
The council is now preparing a coastal masterplan that will provide guidance for permanent solutions to protect the Botany Bay foreshore, which will be exhibited to the community in the first half of 2024.
An interim solution from the assessment is the removal and replacement of the top layer of sandbags at Vanston Parade Baths which requires closure of the baths from October to November 2023, weather permitting.
Renewal of the sand bags will ensure a safe swimming area for the community over summer, and will be undertaken in conjunction with the existing seawall and cycleway project.
Visit Bayside projects or email city.projects@bayside.nsw.gov.au for more information.
