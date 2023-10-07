St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Vanston Parade Baths to close for sandbag removal

October 7 2023 - 5:00pm
Bayside Council is closing Vanston Parade Baths, Sandringham to remove and replace the top layer of sandbags.

