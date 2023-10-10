St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George residents petition to stop dodgy private certifiers

JG
By Jim Gainsford
October 10 2023 - 5:30pm
St George residents petition to stop dodgy private certifiers
St George residents petition to stop dodgy private certifiers

St George residents have launched a petition on change.org at https://chng.it/qF8gK57BmX challenging the NSW Government to fix the private certification system to protect the little people, not developers.

