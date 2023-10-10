St George residents petition to stop dodgy private certifiers

St George residents have launched a petition on change.org at https://chng.it/qF8gK57BmX challenging the NSW Government to fix the private certification system to protect the little people, not developers.
One resident described how her 85-year-old wheelchair bound mother had to move out of her home of 65 years because of a new build next door being executed via the use of a Complying Development Certificate and a Private Certifier.
"We continuously encountered issues on a daily basis, " she told the September 25 council meeting.
Another resident told the council that the development consent for a DA next to her property required that a dilapidation report be provided to neighbouring property owners five days prior to any works occurring and prior to the issue of a construction certificate.
"Despite this not occurring, the certifier issued a construction certificate. No details for the certifier were displayed on the fencing," she said
The owners were eventually required to make design changes to the plans.
David Boettiger said the legal bills to contest his neighbour's private certifier surpassed $100,000 after the certifier approved a house substantially larger than permitted and included a pool deck that was three-times higher than allowed under state law.
"Builders in NSW can pay for a private certifier of their choice," he said. "This incredible conflict of interest leaves private certifiers feeling they need to approve whatever is put in front of them to keep customers happy and compete with rival certifiers," he said.
"Despite local councils receiving thousands of complaints per year about private certifiers, the Department of Fair Trading has disciplined only five certifiers in NSW since the end of 2020... There's the problem of challenging private certifiers in Court. On top of the enormous financial barrier, which typically involves the 'winner' losing tens of thousands of dollars, councils and neighbours only have 90 days after approval to challenge the legal validity of complying development certificates."
Councillor Christina Jamieson submitted a Notice of Motion calling on the council to write to the NSW State Government to ensure there is greater response to certifiers who do not act properly by the Department of Fair Trading.
And the council will take a motion to the Local Government Conference for the NSW Government to take steps to improve Private Certification processes.
Cr Jamieson said it is clear that while the concept of CDC's and certifiers was supposed to speed up developments unfortunately, it has come at a price that is too costly.
"A certifier is supposed to ensure compliance. This is not happening in many cases. We need to keep pushing to ensure that change occurs at a state level," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.