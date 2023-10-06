Early voting now open for Referendum

Early voting for the Voice Referendum has opened and will be available this week.
There has already been a strong turnout of early voters before the Referendum day which will be conducted on Saturday, October 14.
Voters will be asked to vote yes or no to the following question: "A proposed law: to alter the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve of the proposed alteration?"
Voters have to write 'yes' or 'no' in the box provided on the ballot paper. Voting is compulsory.
Early voting is available
Saturday 7 October, 9 am-4 pm.
Monday 9 October to Thursday 12 October, 8:30 am-5:30 pm.
Friday, 13 October, 8:30 am-6 pm.
In St George at:
Mortdale Community Centre, 2B Boundary Road, Mortdale.
Hurtsville, Suite 3 Level 1, 430 Forest Rd, Hurstville.
In Sutherland Shire at:
Cronulla Central Community Centre
38-60 Croydon St, Cronulla
St Phil's Anglican Church Hall,
402 Port Hacking Road, Caringbah.
Netball Stadium,
99-105 Bellingara Rd, Miranda.
1059 Old Princes Highway, Engadine NSW 2233
Voting on Saturday, 14 October is from 8 am-6 pm at:
