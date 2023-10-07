St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River Libraries Self-Care Bingo Kites a finalist in Mental Health Matters Awards

October 8 2023 - 9:00am
The Georges River Libraries team initiative was selected for the Outstanding Achievement in Mental Health Promotion Award category.
A mental health self care kit designed by Georges River Libraries to help people slow down and make time for self-care has been named a finalist in the 2023 Mental Health Matters Awards.

