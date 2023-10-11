For those saying the Constitution is not the right way to deliver overdue rights, what is there to lose? Perhaps something - the concerns of collateral damage from a 'yes' majority are not absent.
But, even if we do lose something, we will exercise virtue by applauding the attempt, learning a valuable lesson and then considering the losses as nothing in comparison to the loss experienced by the Indigenous Australians.
Every time we acknowledged country, were we simply tokenistic? Some of the harsher opinions and discriminatory behaviour exhibited through this referendum reveals our hidden vulnerability and insincerity. If we are truly sorry, as Mr Rudd expressed, then our fears are unjustified.
The First Nations people have lost far more and nothing can compare to the intergenerational effects resonating through this population - poorer literacy, health outcomes, life expectancy and quality of life. We are not giving a ludicrous luxury - they won't use this for domination or to host dinner parties whilst the rest of us are at work.
This view should have ephemeral bearing in your decision-making. If everyone approaches this with as much virtue they can muster up in today's post-pandemic climate - what cannot harm the hive will not harm the bee. The wise person's good carries the good of the whole.
W K, Cronulla
Australian proud - "I love a Sunburnt country", "Great Southern Land", "the country of the Anzacs, the country of my birth", "I am Australian" and "I come from a land down under".
Not that you'd hear a negative comment on the ABC, but this "Welcome to country" ritual implies that I am mealy a visitor to my own country, which is more than just disrespectful, it's confronting, it's divisive, it's downright un-Australian. Another reason to vote No.
Barry Turner, Yowie Bay
In support of a Yes vote on 14 October, I would just like to make a couple of points. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people live on average 8 years less than non indigenous people. Suicide rates amongst indigenous people are twice that of non indigenous people, infant mortality, health, housing, incarceration rates are all substantially worse than non indigenous people, the list goes on and on.
The idea for a Voice to parliament came over decades from indigenous peoples themselves as a way of getting better outcomes. They are not asking nor seeking to get preferential treatment, Indigenous people are merely asking to be listened to and give advice on matters that affect them.
The Voice is not about anything radical or divisive, it is a simple concept that would benefit all Australians. If Yes prevails on 14 October, the sky won't fall in, public holidays won't be changed, Australian Defence forces won't be weakened, vast amounts of money won't be paid in reparations, Australia won't be segregated, the public service won't be bloated by another bureaucracy, Australian parliament will not have another chamber, and many of the other points of misinformation won't happen.
All that will happen is that the world's oldest continual surviving civilisation will be formally recognised in the Australian Constitution and Indigenous people will have a real say in services and outcomes that affect them.
Trevor Bowen, Gymea
I am a Anglo man. I see and hear a lot of entitled white people speaking about the voice referendum, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Who are you listening to?
When you take away a person's voice, you are controlling that person. You take away their power to speak, to make choices and decisions about their life. Women, slave traders, disabled people have known this. Entitled white men in power know this.The Nazis knew this. And Russia is doing this right now to Ukraine. How is allowing a person a right to speak going to cause division? Is this the Australia that you want to live in and be proud of? Vote now to give disadvantaged people the right to have a voice!
Jason Dullow, Jannali
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.