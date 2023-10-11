When you take away a person's voice, you are controlling that person. You take away their power to speak, to make choices and decisions about their life. Women, slave traders, disabled people have known this. Entitled white men in power know this.The Nazis knew this. And Russia is doing this right now to Ukraine. How is allowing a person a right to speak going to cause division? Is this the Australia that you want to live in and be proud of? Vote now to give disadvantaged people the right to have a voice!

