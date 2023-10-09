There's still a couple of months to go until the merry season begins, but for some people, there isn't much joy to be celebrated when they don't have basic items of necessity to help them survive.
To support disadvantaged people in the community, a Taren Point organisation is already busily preparing hampers to donate to those who may otherwise experience a Christmas without cheer.
Australian Coptic Heritage and Community Services (ACHCS) is gathering goods that will be distributed to families in need within St George and Sutherland Shire.
ACHCS is a charity and benevolent institution that depends fully on the generous donations of the community and the support of volunteers to assist the community. All donations $2 and above are tax deductible.
Each year personalised Christmas hampers are prepared for underprivileged individuals, families, seniors, newly arrived migrants, refugees, children and carers at hospitals, and people affected by floods and bush fires. The hampers are tailored to the needs of families referred to the service.
Charity president Hanan Ghabour says if somebody in the community knows a person or family who needs assistance, they can forward a private message to ACHCH by December 10.
"We support families, seniors, and individuals going through financial, housing, mental health, fleeing domestic and family violence, homelessness or who may be isolated. We also target individuals and their families in hospitals as well as seniors in nursing homes who do not have families to ask about them.
"We encourage families as a family unit to come along and help prepare the hampers for other families going through a hard time this Christmas.
"Please indicate if the family is sensitive to assistance so we can arrange a drop-off of hampers without any direct contact with the volunteers delivering the hampers."
