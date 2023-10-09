The popular Royal National Park is officially the second most visited national park in the state.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service 2022 Park Visitor Survey reveals the vast national park on Sydney's southern coast reported five million visits.
The survey started in 2008 and is undertaken every two years to better understand visitor use patterns and enable the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service to plan for the future. It reports on the total number of visits, rather than the number of people who visited parks. It considers people who live in Australia.
The heritage listed Royal National Park is best known for its bushwalking tracks, fishing spots, barbecue and picnic facilities, bird and whale watching. Established in 1879, it's the world's second-oldest national park, spanning 16,000 hectares, and is affectionately known as 'the nasho' to locals.
"National parks are one of NSW's greatest public assets, which are loved by people from within our state, across Australia and internationally," Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe said.
"In a post-COVID-19 world it is clear that visits to national parks are growing. Across the state there are 895 national parks, nature reserves, state conservation areas and regional parks. These are places to be in nature, to swim, to seek adventure, to understand Aboriginal and other heritage and to appreciate the beauty of our natural environment.
"The NSW Government is investing $74 million to upgrade visitor infrastructure in NSW national parks so people can enjoy unforgettable experiences, from camping trips in the bush to coastal getaways and alpine adventures."
Across the state, there were more than 53 million domestic visits to national parks in 2022 - an increase of 49 per cent in the past decade. A record 12.5 million of the visits were made by children. The Greater Sydney region set a record with more than 20 million visits to its 49 national park reserves
Blue Mountains National Park retained the top spot with 6.4 million visits. Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park in Sydney's north sits third on the list, with 4.4 million visits, followed by Lane Cove National Park, and Kosciuszko National Park.
