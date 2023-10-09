Bay Central shopping centre in the Woolooware Bay Town Centre development is set to open within weeks, with an announcement on the opening date imminent.
The shopping centre will include more than 50 retailers, including two full-line supermarkets (Woolworths and Aldi), Dan Murphy's, a host of food and beverage outlets, medical precinct, gyms, childcare centre and car wash.
Tenants named in the centre's Facebook posts and development applications include:
Childcare centre: Learn and Laugh Woolooware.
Food and beverage: Burger Point, Levain Pizza, KFC, Wonder Sushi, Shinkan Sushi Train, Masala Kitchen, Levain Pizza, ISHQ Cafe Bar Grill, Crowntea, Camys Chargrill Chicken, Bakers Delight, Bay Confectionary, Write Coffee, Rosezetta Cafe.
Gyms: Combine Air the Shire, UFC Gym Woolooware
Personal services: Lee Massage & Acupuncture, Essence Day Spa, Micha Lash & Brow, Ocean Nails, Colour Lounge, Bay Central Barber
Others: Snap Car Wash, Nathan Jewellers, Point Phone Repairs, Remas Phones
Medical, dental: Eastern Heart Clinic, Dontia dental surgery.
It is understood many businesses will begin trading immediately, with others to follow progressively.
