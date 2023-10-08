The Cronulla Sharks Leagues Club development has hit further obstacles, with the opening expected to be pushed back further.
Just three months ago, an impasse with the developer of Woolooware Bay Town Centre, which had delayed the project, appeared to have been overcome.
Club chief executive Dino Mezzatesta told the Leader in July 2023, "We are hoping to have the club completed around the May - June 2024 target date we set ourselves, which is great news for club members".
However, in an update to members about various matters last week, Mr Mezzatesta said there had been "many challenges to get us a committed timeline and therefore an opening date we can share confidently with you our valued members"
"The retail, hotel and residential components of the development are still charging ahead, and you may have seen reports, promotions and news articles around openings in the coming months of various retailers and the Quest Hotel," he said.
"That being the case it is disappointing that we are not able to tell a similar story in relation to the new leagues club."
Mr Mezzatesta said the club was planning a members' information night in November where "we will provide details in relation to dates, venue and timings".
By that time, "we should be in a much better position to share specific details on our new leagues club and potential opening dates," he said.
The leagues club situation has had a flow-on effect on club's plans for the former Westpac building in Cronulla, purchased earlier this year.
The club intended to convert the premises at 94 Cronulla Street, at the southern end of the shopping strip, into a new Sharks merchandise store and central office.
In his recent update to members, Mr Mezzatesta said, "With the new leagues club development again at risk of a further delay we may have to change direction as to the previously anticipated use of 94 Cronulla Street".
"As a result, we have slowed down the progress while we understand the moving parts and how the deployment of our capital can deliver the best return for the medium to long term," he said.
"Having said that, the office and merchandise store design continues and is almost complete should the decision be made to proceed as originally planned."
On a positive note, Mr Mezzatesta said, "Our licensed premises at Sharks at Kareela continues to thrive".
