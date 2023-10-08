Investigation underway after bodies found at Riverwood

An investigation is underway after the bodies of a man and woman were found at a property at Riverwood yesterday.
Shortly before 2pm, Sunday, October 8, officers attached to St George Police Area Command were called to Union Street where they found the body of a man, believed to be in his 60's, in a truck in the driveway of a home.
When police entered the single-level home, the body of a woman, believed to be in her 50's, was located inside.
Both are yet to be formally identified.
A crime scene has been established and inquiries are underway by St George Police Area Command Detectives, who are being assisted by investigators from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
