Families with children heading back to school for the start of a new term are being reminded that mobile phones are not allowed to be used by students during school hours.
Students in public high schools across NSW must have their mobile phones turned off and out of sight from Monday, October 9.
The ban comes into force after consultation with teachers, students and parents, and will apply during class, recess and at lunch. Students will still be permitted to carry a phone while travelling to and from school.
It follows an election promise made by NSW Premier Chris Minns, who says the ban part of a number of measures being put in place to to improve the classroom environment and student outcomes.
The move was also welcomed by a group of St George parents who formed the Heads Up Alliance, which has campaigned for restricting social media in particular, for primary school aged students.
The NSW Department of Education offered schools several options for implementing the mobile phone ban, and following consultation with their communities most have opted for zero or low-cost solutions, such as keeping phones in lockers or off and away.
Options for schools include 'off and away', where phones are kept in the student's school bag, kept in lockers, kept in a magnetically locked pouch which is unlocked at the end of the day, or phones can be collected at the front office after students drop it off in the morning.
Schools will determine how they enforce the ban and respond to any breaches.
Principals and teachers can authorise the use of mobile phones for educational purposes, or as part of a reasonable adjustment for student learning and wellbeing - such as monitoring blood sugar levels for students with diabetes.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said the move ensures students are not distracted during learning hours.
"This ban creates a level playing field across all NSW public schools, and means students can focus on what's most important - learning in the classroom," she said.
"It will help to provide more productive classrooms for students and teachers, reducing opportunities for distraction and cyberbullying.
"What we've heard from schools that already have bans in place gives me real confidence that this common sense measure will improve student learning and social development outcomes."
