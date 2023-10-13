At the referendum on October 14 you will be asked a simple question.
Do you recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our constitution through a Voice to Parliament?
It is a simple question but it is also an invitation to forge a new pathway to a better future for Indigenous Australian and unite all of us.
In 2017 Indigenous Australians extended this invitation to all of us in the Uluru Statement from the Heart. 250 leaders and elders called for constitutional recognition through a Voice to Parliament to closethe gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
For too long, governments with good intentions have spent billions trying to close the gap. But it hasn't worked. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are being left behind.
They still face lower life expectancies, poorer health, and a lack of access to employment, good education and decent housing compared to other Australians. For too long, governments haven't listened to Indigenous Australians about how to fix these persistent problems. Something has to change, and the Voice will be that change.
The Voice will be a committee of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders that will give advice to government and Parliament about the issues that affect their lives. Listening to people leads to better outcome.
So many people in our community have reached out to my office to find out more about the Voice. These local community events and streetside discussions have provided people with the facts about the referendum. And the fact is there is nothing to fear and so much to gain. Between now and October 14 I encourage you to join the conversation.
Listen to some of the people in our community, especially those who know why it is important for governments to listen to people on the ground.
Like Mark Franklin, Vice Chair of the Multicultural Communities Council of NSW, who says "the Voice is a once in a lifetime opportunity to promote reconciliation."
And like Russell Foxe, the Chairman of the Kogarah Storehouse, who says "the Voice will be recognition that is so long overdue for our First Nations People."
Voting yes is saying yes to three important things. It is saying yes to recognition of 65,000 years of history and culture. It is saying yes to listening to the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people on the issues that matter to them. And it is saying yes to improving life outcomes for Indigenous Australians. On Saturday, let's say yes to all Australians walking united to a better future.
