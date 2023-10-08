The St George first grade cricket team kept their early season good momentum rolling on with an 83 run victory in their Belvidere Cup Round two game against Mosman on Saturday away at Allan Border Oval.
In fact after a timely century in second grade from Jack Hartigan his side chased down 256 for a behind win, which helped the club achieve a Round 2 clean sweep- taking all five grades against Mosman.
The year has started well for Saints, after finishing first in their pool after the Kingsgrove Cup T20 start to the new season with four dominant victories. The Saints now play Penrith in the T20 quarter finals on Sunday at Hurstville Oval at 2.30pm.
At Mosman in the first limited overs Cup game St George won the toss and elected to bat with plenty of confidence.
Blake Nikitaris fell cheaply for 9 after his last start heroics with opening partner Matt Rodgers hanging around a little longer for 25.
The innings changed when prolific run scorer Blake McDonald took his place on the centre square smashing a smart run a ball 114 - with 12 fours and five sixes.
Captain Nicholas Stapleton also kept the score ticking over with a solid 33 before allrounder Joshua Moors belted a quickfire 45 off 18 balls to leave his team with 9/312 off the 50 overs.
In the chase it was McDonald and Stapleton who stopped Mosman skipper Peter Forrest when he was on a roll scoring a quickfire 86 off 62 deliveries threatening to steal the game- with McDonald taking a catch of his captains bowling.
Stapleton finished with two wickets off his 10 overs and said it was the only bad shot that Forrest hit.
"It was a phenomenal catch, Blake caught it at Point over his shoulder while he was running," he said
"It wasn't an easy wicket to play, with variable bounce, and they way Forrest and Blake battered it looked like it was a different day."
Saints now play their second limited overs game on Saturday against Sydney Cricket Club at Hurstville before backing up on Sunday in the T20 with Stapleton praising his team.
"It's been a good start with everyone chipping in at some point with bat and ball - this Sunday will be a test to see where we are really at."
