Masterpiece in opulence in the Shearwater Estate

5 beds | 3 baths | 6 cars
This custom-designed masterpiece is found within the highly coveted Shearwater Estate. Designed by renowned architect Jeff Karsken not only to embrace the north aspect but also to seamlessly marry the home with the latest technology.
Matt Callaghan from Matt Callaghan Property said, "One of my personal favourites is the six-car garage, complete with its own kitchenette, making it an ideal haven for motor enthusiasts or hobbyists."
Designed for unforgettable entertaining, the home has cantilevered ceilings and an industrial sliding door that seamlessly connects the indoors with the outdoors. The outdoor area has a built-in barbecue and pizza oven, all overlooking the stunning pool with its mesmerizing wet edge.
The oversized living and dining has a double-faced fireplace, ensuring warmth and comfort.
The sleek integrated kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line Miele appliances and a hidden butler's pantry. There is also guest accommodation, a home cinema, and a rooftop cacti garden.
This home is close to Greenhills Park, Wanda Beach, the sand dunes, and a dog-friendly beach, and near to to the new Woolooware Bay precinct with its array of shops and the Cronulla Sharks Leagues Club and stadium.
As Matt put it, "The home is an excellent fit for an extended family or a professional couple seeking the ultimate in luxury living."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.