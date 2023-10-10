4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Nestled on a serene family-friendly street, this remarkable home effortlessly combines classic coastal architecture with cutting-edge design.
This haven beckons those in search of a coastal lifestyle, mere moments from esteemed schools and the picturesque shores of Port Hacking.
Listing agent Laura McKay said the best feature of this home is the Mediterranean-inspired design throughout.
"Offering an open plan layout embracing a desirable northerly aspect and multiple entertaining zones this is an entertainer's dream," she said.
"Boasting dual frontage to both Cabarita Place and Amitaf Avenue, this is a fantastic opportunity for family convenience."
This home's heart is its impressive stone kitchen, complete with a top-of-the-line ILVE industrial oven, InSinkErator, Billi Tap, and custom cabinetry.
The home has multi-zoned ducted air-conditioning, motorized blinds, security cameras, Sonos speakers, and an electrical pergola.
The Mediterranean-inspired outdoor area has a built-in barbeque, bar fridge, lush landscaped gardens, and a cozy firepit. This oasis is perfect for hosting guests, offering a selection of living and entertaining zones with oak flooring and a gas fireplace.
"Caringbah South is a great family-friendly suburb with lots of easy access to beaches and waterways. It is a very sought-after, convenient location close to all amenities," Laura said.
