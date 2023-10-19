With a fellow octogenarian, I attended the "Meet the Orchestra Concert" performed by The Sydney Youth Orchestra, combined with young local musicians 8-18 years of age.
These performers rehearsed all morning on Wednesday 4th October and then produced faultless stirring music for a young, or young at heart, audience in the afternoon.
I was delighted to see many children from the audience given an opportunity to conduct the orchestra (some of the former led the musicians at an amazing pace!) followed by an invitation to inspect the instruments at the end of the concert
Thank you Sutherland Shire Council for organising the school holiday entertainment. I only wish that I could have visited The Dinosaur Zoo the next day too.
Susan Spiteri, Bundeena
A good opportunity exists for some creative thinkers at Council or the Sammut Group to minimise future traffic chaos by building a ramp or similar over the road at the Gerrale Street pedestrian crossing adjoining the latest development.
It could start up near Monro Park, Surf Lane and extend into Cronulla Par, thus eliminating the crossing. I recall something like this was recommended for near the station pedestrian crossing and the other Sammut development .
Imagine these two crossings devoid of pedestrians. Traffic flow uninterrupted, greatly improving the absolute chaos that exists now everyday. Cronulla traffic congestion on weekends is embarrassing.
Visionaries of the past created our parks, planted the Moreton bay figs and Canary Island palms, and built suitable infrastructure, but sadly today there is little evidence of planning for the future.
Rick Foster, Cronulla
When will Sutherland Council rectify the mistake in the design of Clements Parade, Kirrawee?
The way the roadway narrows is a bottleneck at all times of day, let alone pickup and drop off times at Kirrawee Public School when you can add ten minutes to your journey to South Village.
As could be expected, there was a serious accident there a few days ago. One vehicle was completely smashed in at the front and it's fortunate that nobody was killed. One day a child could be killed getting out of the car in the narrow section.
Sometimes two cars can't pass each other, and who knows what could happen if someone opened their driver's side door at the wrong moment.
The street should be widened and roll gutter installed for on-kerb parking.
Very soon too.Perhaps all guttering in the shire should eventually be replaced by roll gutters. It might be one way to mitigate the severe parking problems caused by overdevelopment.
Name supplied
Since fat-wheel bikes have an electric motor, you'd think they would be classified as motor bikes and as such their riders would require a license and comply with the traffic rules.
I find it alarming to see young teen riders, some as young as 12 to 14, riding on the roadway in normal traffic.
Likewise on the Esplanade, prohibited normal bicycles are a frequent hazard. One miscalculated swerve or, worse still, a startled pedestrian stepping in the wrong direction to avoid the bike, can cause serious injury.
Name supplied, Cronulla
Having just returned from a weekly shop at Aldi Miranda, I was advised at the check-out, by the check-out person that the in-store shopping baskets were not to leave the store.
I find that odd considering the streets of the shire are littered with stolen and or abandon shopping trolleys from all known grocery outlets.
The thinking of store management must be questioned here. Placing more intrinsic value on a plastic basket over an expensive shopping trolley, what's wrong here?
All supermarket mangers should be discussing this decision around their board room tables. While they are at it, work out a way to stop trolleys from leaving the store.
Today's entitled shoppers think that these trolleys are their own personal grocery transporter home.
M A (Name supplied)
Recently, Sydney Water informed customers "that inflows into our dams have nearly halved since the early 1990s".
Where has all the water gone ? One instance is in our very own Royal National Park where Peabody Energy is now mining directly underneath the Woronora Reservoir. In one creek alone 3 million litres of water per day drains away through large cracks caused by longwall mining.
Our catchment is the only publicly owned drinking water catchment in the world where coal mining is allowed.
Could we, demand government representatives ask Peabody to stop mining and repair the damage to our catchment to save our precious water presently being wasted ?
Jennifer Fitzgerald, bushcarer Gunnamatta Park
