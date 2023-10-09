If you ever wanted to play the unique sport of roller derby now is your chance to learn the dark art.
The South Side Derby Dolls are welcoming new skaters, referees and officials in 2023 at an open day at Menai Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday October 15 at 9am.
Whether you already know how to skate, have played in the past and taken a break or haven't skated since you were a kid, the club will teach you the basics that you need to get started on the path to roller derby greatness.
The league which was formed in 2012 is also on the look out for skating officials, non-skating officials and volunteers who are keen to get involved off the track and they are also accepting experienced skaters to join their flat track competitive team.
So no matter what takes your rolling fancy, if you want to be a part of the South Side Derby Dolls, they have a place for you- to register: South Side Derby Dolls on Facebook
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.