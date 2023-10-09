The Sutherland first grade cricket team kick started their early season off with an 18 run victory in their Belvidere Cup Round two game against Parramatta on Saturday at Glenn McGrath Oval.
After a disappointing Kingsgrove Cup T20 campaign where they did show promise in a win and two close losses the batsman stood up in the first 50 Limited Overs Cup game.
Parramatta won the toss and elected to bowl but the Sutho batsmen were up to the task with openers Konstas and Deitz both getting good starts, Sam Konstas hitting 46 runs.
Skipper Thomas Doyle then made his mark at first drop smashing 52 off 62 deliveries before debutante Brendon Piggott strode to the crease.
With a Sutherland first grade number of 295 it was an impressive debut from Piggott who came in at number five and piled on an unbeaten 59 runs for the Sharks to help post a total of 239 which proved to be a winning total.
Allrounder Ben Dwarshuis also made his return to the side, the NSW, Sydney Sixers and IPL player missing the T20 start to the season.
In the chase Dwarshuis and fielder Andrew Ritchie took the wicket of the dangerous Parramatta skipper Nick Bertus for 83 as he looked set to settle in. Ritchie also took two wickets in his nine overs bowled as did Will Straker. Sam Konstas took two catches to seal the win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.