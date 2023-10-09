St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Home ground victory for Sharks

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 9 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland bowler Andrew Ritchie took two wickets in Sutherlands win on Saturday. Picture John Veage
Sutherland bowler Andrew Ritchie took two wickets in Sutherlands win on Saturday. Picture John Veage

The Sutherland first grade cricket team kick started their early season off with an 18 run victory in their Belvidere Cup Round two game against Parramatta on Saturday at Glenn McGrath Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.