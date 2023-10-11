You wouldn't expect a HSC exam to be enjoyable but there wasn't much that students at Gymea Technology High School didn't like about their first test.
They joined close to 70,000 NSW students this week in kicking off the written examination period for year 12 students. English was the first paper on desks, and is the only compulsory subject in the HSC.
Jessica McQuilty said it was "surprisingly fun and enjoyable". "It felt almost like I'd seen the exam before which is weird, just with the amount of practice I've done," she said.
Others said parts were challenging, but had "no curve balls". "Our teachers helped prepare well us for the exam by us as many practice resources as we need," Maxwell Streeter said.
"You use the skills that you've picked up in class to tackle anything they give you really. I don't think anyone can start the HSC without being nervous but there is a confidence that comes with being prepared. It was almost eerie how familiar it felt at first. Then there's the first hurdle of actually having to apply what you know. Once you overcome that, the rest of the exam gets a lot easier."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said the start of the HSC was a major moment.
"This is a big moment for our senior school students and one they have spent months, even years, preparing for," she said. "Trust in your abilities, reflect on all that you have learnt, and enter every exam room with confidence and determination. Balance your exam and study schedule with regular downtime, connect with friends and loved ones and get plenty of sleep."
Department of Education Secretary, Murat Dizdar reminded students to stay connected with family and friends and take regular study breaks.
"Looking after your mental health is so important, particularly during the HSC. Don't be afraid to reach out for professional support if you need it," he said. "Give every exam your best but also remember that the results are not the be all and end all. The skills and resilience you've developed throughout your schooling will serve you well for the journey ahead."
About 124 exams are scheduled over the next three and a half weeks. Exams end on November 3. Results are released on December 14.
