Sharks half back Nicho Hynes has been called into the Kangaroos squad for the 2023 Pacific Championships to be played from October 14 to November 4 and featuring Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, the Cook Island, Fiji and PNG.
Hynes, who finished third on the 2023 Dally M Medal count after claiming the NRL's prestigious best player award the previous year, while also making his debut appearance for NSW in 2023 State or Origin series this season, replaces grand final hero Panther Nathan Cleary who has withdrawn due to injury.
"I'm grateful to have this opportunity to be around the best of the best," Hynes said.
"It's an experience I've dreamt of and there is no better way to close out the year."
Ronaldo Mulitalo and Briton Nikora have been named to represent New Zealand, while Royce Hunt has been selected to play for Samoa in the upcoming Pacific Championships.
The trio all represented their nations of origin at the 2022 World Cup and following strong NRL seasons playing for the Sharks have been called up to play in the international series which kicks off on October 14 when the Kangaroos tackle Toa Samoa at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.
Nikora has already played nine matches for New Zealand since making his international debut in 2019, while Mulitalo, the Sharks leading try scorer in 2023 with 21 four-pointers, has represented the Kiwis on four occasions.
In the NRLW representative arena Sharks headline a talented Fiji squad named for the upcoming Pacific Championships.
Three Sharks have been named in the Fiji Bulikula squad.
The women's side will play their sole fixture against Samoa on October 15 at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby with the likes of Cassie Staples, Sereana Naitokatoka and Talei Holmes all set to feature.
Sharks NRLW player Fiona Jahnke was named in the Fetu Samoa squad for the Pacific Championships.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.