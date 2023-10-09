St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Off season stays competitive for Sharks

By John Veage
Updated October 9 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 12:40pm
Nicho Hynes
Nicho Hynes

Sharks half back Nicho Hynes has been called into the Kangaroos squad for the 2023 Pacific Championships to be played from October 14 to November 4 and featuring Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, the Cook Island, Fiji and PNG.

