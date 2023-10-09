The Volkswagen Surfmasters Cronulla is back on the Bate Bay beaches this October 21, supported by Cronulla RSL for an epic day of competition.
The one-day event will see over 70 of NSW's best shortboarders aged over 28 compete.
The annual event showcases the states talent-pool of masters surfers and is highly regarded by former professionals to local grassroots legends who are drawn to the Sutherland Shire to compete each year. Although, the surfing is just the beginning! With on-site activations and giveaways occurring throughout the day, the Volkswagen Cronulla Surf Masters is an event for everyone.
First held in 2010 to foster the passion and healthy lifestyle associated with surfing for over 28-year-olds, the partnership between Volkswagon and Surfing NSW has remained strong.
The event will see five age divisions being contested with the O-28 Men and Women, O-35 Men, O-45 Men and Women and O-55 and 65 Men competing.
