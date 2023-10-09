St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Older surfers to get on board

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 9 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla's Jordan Widenstrom, 2022 winner of the O28 division
Cronulla's Jordan Widenstrom, 2022 winner of the O28 division

The Volkswagen Surfmasters Cronulla is back on the Bate Bay beaches this October 21, supported by Cronulla RSL for an epic day of competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.