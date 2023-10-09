On top of their major recent win at the Australian Hair Industry Awards for Australian Hair Industry Awards (AHIA) Salon Team of the Year 2023, the Toni & Guy Cronulla team is now focused on raising money during October for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
The salon is lighting up in pink each night and hosting a raffle with major prizes including a $50,000 Mitsubishi Outlander from Tynan Motors and a $30,000 pink morganite and diamond ring from Nicholas Haywood Jewellery. The team is also providing a prize bundle including a year of free hairdressing.
It's also offering the complimentary Pink Scissor Program, which has supported hundreds of women with specialised hairdressing services, by assisting them through the emotional process of cancer treatment.
The Cronulla salon opened in 2004, with UK born head technician Louise Blake taking the reins. The business is also a proud sponsor and collection point for the Share the Dignity project.
