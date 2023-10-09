St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Toni & Guy Cronulla supports National Breast Cancer Foundation following AHIA Salon Team of the Year 2023 win

By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 10 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 10:03am
Toni & Guy Cronulla won salon team of the year in 2023 at the Australian Hair Industry Awards on the Gold Coast. Picture supplied
On top of their major recent win at the Australian Hair Industry Awards for Australian Hair Industry Awards (AHIA) Salon Team of the Year 2023, the Toni & Guy Cronulla team is now focused on raising money during October for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

