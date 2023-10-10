Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: My new vision and pledge to honour and serve our community

In my first term as Mayor, my vision is to explore new and exciting opportunities for our centres that will put us on the map. I envisage Kogarah to be seen as a health, education and justice precinct. Hurstville will be promoted as an arts, events and convention hub with work being undertaken on our Civic Centre precinct and to further support the retail and commercial small businesses in the city, creating more local job opportunities across a diverse spectrum of industries.