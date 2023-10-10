Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: My new vision and pledge to honour and serve our community

At Council's Extraordinary Meeting on Monday, September 25 I was honoured to be elected and sworn in as the new Mayor of Georges River Council.
I would like to thank out-going former Mayor Nick Katris for his wonderful service to Council and the community in his two years in the position. I feel privileged to be stepping into this position to continue to deliver a high level of service for our community.
I pledge with passion and dedication, I will have the community's interests as my priority and lead professionally with honestly, integrity, accountability, and united with my fellow peer councillors.
Just a little about me, as a lifelong resident of the Georges River area, local pharmacist and small business owner, I take pride in standing up for what's important to our community. I have served as a Councillor on both Kogarah Council (2008 - 2012) and currently serving my third term on Council since being elected in 2017 to Georges River Council.
In my first term as Mayor, my vision is to explore new and exciting opportunities for our centres that will put us on the map. I envisage Kogarah to be seen as a health, education and justice precinct. Hurstville will be promoted as an arts, events and convention hub with work being undertaken on our Civic Centre precinct and to further support the retail and commercial small businesses in the city, creating more local job opportunities across a diverse spectrum of industries.
Council will work together with you and our community to improve the liveability and facilities in the Georges River area, striving towards a brighter future.
I will endeavour to ensure development and adoption of the strategic plans, programs and policies of Council will be completed at the highest level and on schedule.
One factor of my work that I see as being immensely important is promoting partnerships between Council and key stakeholders in our community.
When we work towards a common goal to better our community, great things happen.
We will work with all levels of government to be sure our area receives its fair share of funding for services, programs, facilities and new and exciting projects.
We will continue working to deliver on promises made for better services and facilities in our community and highlight our wonderful multicultural tapestry to celebrate our diverse cultural backgrounds.
Did you know you are able to invite me to community meetings and events through the Invite Your Mayor page on Council's website? You can find out more about me in the Your Mayor page, too.
I look forward to meeting you at Council and community activities and events soon. I also hope you'll join in celebrating Magic of Christmas, Lunar New Year and In Good Taste multicultural festivals with me and your wider community that can be found on Council's What's On page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.