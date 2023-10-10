Mental health allies help break the stigma Advertising Feature

Mental Health Month reminds us that we all have a role to play. Picture Shutterstock

We're not all psychologists, but we can all be allies.

During the 14 months it took for Amber to get an appointment with a professional, the support of others kept her afloat.

The opportunity to engage in social activities with friends helped her regain her sense of identity and ensured she felt valued.

So, too, did the constant care provided by her family, namely her mother, Sharon Grocott.

"Families can act as a safety net because we provide practical help, we assist with medication, monitor for symptoms, get her to appointments, and get her interacting in the community with social activities," Ms Grocott said.

Ms Grocott's knowledge comes from her firsthand experience supporting Amber and her position as CEO of WayAhead - Mental Health Association NSW.

She says one of the most important things anyone can do to support someone struggling with mental health is simply having a conversation.

"Allies aren't there to be professionals and to provide expert information or advice, but certainly they can listen, and they can get themselves educated about mental health," Ms Grocott said.

Anybody can be an ally - friends, family, colleagues - and their role should never be underestimated.

"There is nothing greater than the ability to put yourself in someone else's shoes.

"Understanding them, and imagining what it must be like for the person, and how challenging it must be, even if you don't have the lived experience, is really important."

This involves growing your understanding and taking the time to learn about someone's particular situation, the facts about mental illnesses, and how they impact people.

"It's also really critical to practise active listening, and really hear what people are saying, as well as validating them when they might be distressed or have concerns," Ms Grocott said.

Stigma still exists

A survey conducted by WayAhead, with insights gained from 2000 respondents nationwide, found that 64 per cent of people with lived experience of mental health hide it from others because of fear of discrimination.

Ms Grocott has worked with communities with little to no support and witnessed the stigma associated with mental health.

"People are often very reluctant to be seen to be getting help. Unfortunately, they see it as a weakness when really it is a strength," she said.

Regional and rural areas are particularly affected, as isolation and a lack of access to services and education compound to create an overwhelming disadvantage.

Play your part

This Mental Health Month, WayAhead reminds us that we all have a role to play.

"We encourage people to take part in the different Mental Health Month events and to share information about mental health on their own social media and through their networks," Ms Grocott said.

All events are posted online at wayahead.org.au, along with resources on how to be an ally, helplines for support over the phone, and a directory of all services, including those in regional and rural areas.