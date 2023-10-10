Transporting the community for 40 years Advertising Feature

St George Community is here to support their clients of all ages and abilities. Picture supplied

Starting with just one minibus 40 years ago, St George Community (SGC) has grown into a vital service that provides quality, affordable and safe transport to their senior clients and one on one services for NDIS participants.

Chief executive officer Carol Strachan said SGC now has 113 active team members, 43 volunteers and 70 paid staff.



"We have additional volunteers who work with us sporadically around their other commitments," she said. "This dedicated group of people are delivering over 72,000 trips per year to our community and over 12,000 hours of one-on-one support."

It all began back in 1983 when the St George Community Project was formed as a subcommittee of Kogarah Community Aid and Information Service (now Kogarah Community Services-KCS). Yvonne Drury, a coordinator of KCS and Susan Gainsford, the founder and president of the Project for 20 years, started the service knowing that there was an unmet need for transport in the community for so many people.



The service was established with George Pund from Hurstville Council as the coordinator. John Hyde, from the Department of Transport enthusiastically supported a minibus service and secured a grant to buy their first bus.



"The bus was aptly named George and was the first of many buses purchased by the Council, the latest being a wheelchair enabled bus called The Saint," Carol said. "It became a tradition to name all the new vehicles after volunteers who had made a significant contribution."

In the following years the Project underwent enormous growth as the need for transport in an ageing community became more apparent. The manager at the time, Pat Dawes, was committed to providing a safe and efficient service to the community and steered the Project to become one of the largest community transport organisations in NSW.



Upon Pat's retirement after 26 years of dedicated service they welcomed Kate Young as CEO in 2012. Kate implemented new innovations and together with her management expertise, introduced many initiatives which included the commencement of the very popular Social Outings program.

St George Community became a Company Limited by Guarantee in May 2018.



Kate Young retired in July 2018 and was replaced by Carol Strachan, the former director of Finance and IT at 3Bridges Community.

The organisation became a registered NDIS provider in 2019 and expanded its service offering to people with NDIS plans.



"The organisation's NDIS services comprise 30.6 per cent of total revenue, an outstanding achievement in just four years and during COVID," Carol said. "The social outings program has expanded to a five to six day per week program and is very popular with our clients."



SGC introduced a BActive program to link their clients to activities where they can improve their physical and mental health such as aqua aerobics, ipad classes and strength and balance classes. They also introduced the Volunteer Home Visiting Program that provides companionship to a select group of clients.



"There are more challenging times ahead with the implementation of the Support at Home Program in 2025," Carol said.