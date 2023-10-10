There is nothing more that Ron Lee enjoys than playing the baritone - much to the delight of his fellow residents at Pathway Pines, Cronulla.
The centenarian turned 100 on October 6. He is known at his aged care facility as the chap who plays a tune on his favourite instrument, the baritone. A medley of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hits are always popular performances.
Mr Lee started playing in brass bands at age eight, and continued his hobby and talent until he turned 99.
He proudly played the cornet as a member of the Young Australia League Band as they marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge during its opening ceremony in March 1932.
Mr Lee was born at Mortdale and was one of four children. His brother Bob also made it to 100 years in 2021.
Mr Lee met his late wife Elaine while working on the construction of the Oberon Dam and they married in 1947, enjoying more than 70 years together.
He was an expert carpenter and, through his company, W R Lee Pty Ltd, spent his working life building houses, units, shops and offices in Sutherland Shire, St George and the Canterbury area for more than 50 years.
Mr Lee has five children, 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He had a party with his family and friends at Woolooware Golf Club on October 7.
His daughter Karen Severn says her father has an excellent memory. "Dad is still very alert remembers everything," she said.
