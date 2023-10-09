New fixed speed cameras at The Grand Parade

Three new fixed speed cameras will be installed on The Grand Parade at Brighton-Le-Sands and Sans Souci following an urgent review conducted by Transport for NSW.
Two cameras will be installed from November at Brighton-Le Sands near Gordon Street and a third camera will be installed at Sans Souci near Alice Street.
The new cameras will help prevent excessive speeding or "hooning" in the area and follows the
Accident in August in which two young boys died when the car they were travelling in lost
control and hit a tree.
Between 2018 and 2022, there were 64 crashes on The Grand Parade where someone was injured, including 16 crashes where someone was injured seriously.
The new speed cameras will complement enforcement activities already completed in 2023 by
mobile speed cameras with more deployments on the way for the summer period.
The new speed camera on Alice Street at Sans Souci will be bi-directional to monitor speeding
traffic both ways.
A standard commissioning and calibration period will follow installation of all three cameras and
they are expected to be fully operational in early 2024.
Rockdale MP Steve Kamper said, "We have seen too many preventable crashes from speeding along The Grand Parade, with 16 serious injury crashes and two deaths since 2018. Our community has lost patience with the hoons.
"These new fixed speed cameras, along with mobile speed cameras will work together to prevent further fatalities and serious injuries along this popular stretch of road.
"I want to thank the community of Rockdale for their feedback and support for the cameras as we look to make sure everyone can get home safely when they use our roads."\
Minister for Roads, John Graham said, "The NSW Government has zero tolerance for hoons or anyone who breaks the speed limit and endangers the lives of fellow road users and the community.
"These cameras on The Grand Parade will encourage people to adjust their speed, stay within the limit and prevent hooning.
"So far this year, Transport has carried out more than 700 hours of mobile speed camera
enforcement on The Grand Parade and NSW Police have commenced Operation Katana to target dangerous driving behaviours, however it is clear that more can be done and that's exactly what we are doing with these camera installations.
"Mobile speed camera operations will also be increased along The Grand Parade over the coming months, and Police will continue to target illegal behaviour on the roads in this location.
"There is never an excuse for speeding and I'm reminding everyone to make sure they stick to the speed limit, and drive to the conditions, so everyone makes it home safely."
